Montana: Livestock Reports and Payments Due March 1

Montanans have just a few more weeks to report the number of each type of livestock they own and to pay the per capita fees set yearly by the Montana Board of Livestock.

Livestock reports and payments are due March 1. Owners can report and pay online through the department’s TransAction Portal athttps://MTRevenue.gov/livestock .

Livestock owners must report what they owned as of February 1, 2025.

If you reported last year but no longer own livestock, you still need to submit a reporting form to let us know your livestock count is zero.

Owners preferring a paper reporting form can download one at MTRevenue.gov , or call (406) 444-6900 for assistance.

The Board of Livestock has changed per capita fee rates this year.

–Montana Department of Livestock