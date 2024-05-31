Montana: Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council Recruits for Open Positions

Applications and nominations due June 31, 2024

HELENA, Mont. – The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is currently recruiting for open positions on its Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council (NWMAC ). The following council terms expire June 30, 2024:

· Recreationist / Wildlife Group Representative

· Noxious Weed Free Materials Representative

· Montana Weed Control Association Representative

· Eastern County Weed District Representative

· At-Large Member

· Herbicide Dealer or Applicator Representative

The advisory council is appointed by the Montana Department of Agriculture Director and provides guidanceto the department and the Noxious Weed Programs, which assists Montana counties, local and tribal communities, researchers, and educators in efforts to combat noxious weeds. MDA’s noxious weed programs include the Noxious Weed Trust Fund, Noxious Weed Materials program, Early Detection, Rapid Response program, and State Noxious Weed Coordination. Service terms are two years and members are required to attend three meetings per year: spring grant hearings, a summer tour, and a winter business meeting.

Those interested in serving on the NWMAC are encouraged to submit a letter of interest and application to MDA by June 31, 2024. More information and applications are available on the NWMAC homepage .Nominations can be submitted to: Montana Department of Agriculture, P.O. Box 2002014, Helena, MT 59620-0201.

The Montana Department of Agriculture is serving Montana Agriculture and growing prosperity under the Big Sky. For more information on department programs and services, visit agr.mt.gov .

–Montana Department of Agriculture