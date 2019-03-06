Montana offers tax credits for public land access

Do you want up to $3,000 in tax credits for the 2019 tax year?

Do you have inaccessible public land that you're willing to provide access to from June 30-December 31, 2019? Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks would like to visit with you about opportunities to enroll one or more of your private land parcels in the Unlocking Public Lands Program (UPL). Through annual UPL agreements, landowners can receive tax credits of up to $3,000 ($750 per parcel) for allowing outdoor enthusiasts to cross private property to get to inaccessible public property.

Deadline for applications from eligible landowners is March 15, 2019.

For more information on the Unlocking Public Lands program visit: fwp.mt.gov/fishAndWildlife/landowners or contact us at 406-444-2505.

As always, THANK YOU for opening your gates.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks