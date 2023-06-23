Montana: Polaris to donate Ranger Side-by-Side to Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Competition

The Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmer & Rancher (YF&R) Committee announced that for the ninth consecutive year, Montana Polaris is the sponsor of the Young Farmer & Rancher Discussion Meet, awarding a Ranger® 570 Side by Side to the winner of the competition. The Discussion Meet will be held November 9 during the Montana Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Billings.

The Discussion Meet contest is designed to simulate a committee meeting where discussion and active participation are expected from each participant. This competition is evaluated on an exchange of ideas and information on a pre-determined topic and is an excellent way for young people to learn more about agricultural issues.

“I am amazed by the willingness of the Montana Polaris dealers to support our young farmers and ranchers for nine consecutive years,” said MFBF YF&R Chair Nick Courville. “A side- by-side is a fantastic incentive for our younger members to stay current on events and be able to discuss those topics with other competitors.”

Polaris District Retail Manager Kyle Hoover noted, “Polaris dealers of Montana continue to support the YF&R Discussion Meet as the Farm Bureau as a whole represents our core customers. This partnership helps us connect with the community and the next generation of Montana farmers and ranchers. The YF&R program works to improve, strengthen and protect our agricultural way of life, and this partnership continues to be a ‘win-win’ for all involved.”

Not only will the winner of the Montana YF&R Discussion Meet receive a Polaris Ranger 570, but they will receive an expense-paid trip to participate in the national Discussion Meet in January 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For more information on the MFBF YF&R Committee, the YF&R Discussion Meet and more, visit mfbf.org or contact Sue Ann Streufert, sueanns@mfbf.org , 406-587-3153.

Thanks to these participating Polaris dealers for supporting our Young Farmers and Ranchers: Beaverhead Motorsports – Dillon; Bliss Cycle – Conrad; Gallatin Recreation – Bozeman; Helena Cycle Center – Helena; Kurt’s Polaris – Seeley Lake; Lewistown Honda & Polaris, Lewistown; Montana Power Products – Ronan; Redline Sports, Inc – Butte; Riverside Marine & Cycle – Miles City; Russell Motorsport – Missoula; Sports City Cyclery – Great Falls; Yellowstone Polaris – Billings.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation