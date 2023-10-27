Montana property taxes: Lower mill levy has state, education group concerned

Procedure For Calculating Levy 15-10-420. Procedure for calculating levy. (1) (a) Subject to the provisions of this section, a governmental entity that is authorized to impose mills may impose a mill levy sufficient to generate the amount of property taxes actually assessed in the prior year plus one-half of the average rate of inflation for the prior 3 years. The maximum number of mills that a governmental entity may impose is established by calculating the number of mills required to generate the amount of property tax actually assessed in the governmental unit in the prior year based on the current year taxable value, less the current year's newly taxable value, plus one-half of the average rate of inflation for the prior 3 years. (Editor’s note: This is a greatly abbreviated version of 15-10-420) The following three laws add up to the 95 mill levy. State Equalization Aid Levy 20-9-360. State equalization aid levy. Subject to , there is a levy of 40 mills imposed by the county commissioners of each county on all taxable property within the state, except property for which a tax or fee is required under (2) or (3), , 61-3-537 , 61-3-562 , 61-3-570 , and . Proceeds of the levy must be remitted to the department of revenue, as provided in , and must be deposited to the credit of the state general fund for state equalization aid to the public schools of Montana. Basic County Tax For High School Equalization And Other Revenue For County Equalization Of High School Base Funding Program 20-9-333. Basic county tax for high school equalization and other revenue for county equalization of high school BASE funding program. (1) Subject to , the county commissioners of each county shall levy an annual basic county tax of 22 mills on the dollar of the taxable value of all taxable property within the county, except for property subject to a tax or fee under (2) or (3), , 61-3-537 , 61-3-562 , 61-3-570 , and , for the purposes of high school equalization and state BASE funding program support. Basic County Tax For Elementary Equalization And Other Revenue For County Equalization Of Elementary Base Funding Program 20-9-331. Basic county tax for elementary equalization and other revenue for county equalization of elementary BASE funding program. (1) Subject to , the county commissioners of each county shall levy an annual basic county tax of 33 mills on the dollar of the taxable value of all taxable property within the county, except for property subject to a tax or fee under (2) or (3), , 61-3-537 , 61-3-562 , 61-3-570 , and , for the purposes of elementary equalization and state BASE funding program support. 15-10-420. Procedure for calculating levy. (1) (a) Subject to the provisions of this section, a governmental entity that is authorized to impose mills may impose a mill levy sufficient to generate the amount of property taxes actually assessed in the prior year plus one-half of the average rate of inflation for the prior 3 years. Drastically higher appraisals, particularly on commercial and residential property, prompted 49 of Montana’s 56 counties to lower their mill levy this year.

For about the past 20 years, the counties have remained at a constant 95 mills, said Prairie County Commissioner Todd Devlin. This year, many of the counties decided to assess values at 77.9 mills. They determined this to be the appropriate figure according to law, which lays out the formula based partly on the consumer price index, which can be loosely translated as the cost of living.

The funding from the mill levies is used for school equalization, “to be distributed back to the school districts based on a formula that includes number of students and all kinds of factors,” Devlin said. “If the counties hadn’t lowered the mill levy, the state would have taken in $100 million more this year than last year in property taxes.”

Even with the mill levy reduction, property revenue will be about $20 million higher than last year, he said. But with 49 counties levying the lower mill, the total state property tax revenue is expected to be $80 million less than it would have been at the higher rate.

The mill levy cut would give many agricultural landowners a reduction in property taxes because on average, their values remained similar to the assessment done two years ago. Residential property owners might see a slight increase, maybe around 10 to 20 percent. Without the mill levy reduction, many residential properties would have been taxed about 40 percent higher than last year, due to inflation which led to higher appraisals.

According to Montana Public Radio, the state filed suit against Missoula County over the property tax issue earlier this month. In addition, the Montana Quality Education Coalition sued the 49 counties that assessed their taxes at the lower mill levy to try and force them to levy the full 95 mills.

The Gianforte administration and education advocates believe the counties’ interpretation, a departure from how the equalization tax has been administered for decades, fundamentally misunderstands the state’s complex education funding system, reported the Montana Free Press.

The Montana Quality Education Coalition represents public school districts ranging from large to small, rural to urban, and east to west, as well as the teachers, trustees, and administrators.

The Montana Supreme Court is reviewing the case, where the education group says the school districts “will suffer immediate” harm if the counties don’t collect the higher tax amount, according to Montana Free Press.

But Devlin says that, by law, schools will be funded regardless, and that “they are still getting a surplus.”

“They have to follow a formula (to fund schools) that is very rigid. No matter where the funding comes from, they have to fund it. It doesn’t matter,” said Devlin.

He explains that the funding from the mill levies is a “subsidy” to other school funding sources, and said that “they have other pools of money” to fill out any education funding needs.

Devlin believes that to levy the full 95 mills would have been wasteful and would have provided the state with unnecessary revenue.

“They were going to have a windfall of $100 million if they’d stayed with the 95 mills,” said Devlin. “They (the state) had a $3 billion surplus at the start of the last legislative session.”

Many Montana residents received a rebate on their property taxes this year.

“The Montana Property Tax Rebate provides qualifying Montanans up to $675 of property tax relief on a primary residence in both 2023 and 2024,” reported the state.

According to the Montana Free Press, “the education advocates say that the county-proposed collection levels would require the Legislature to approve $160 million in backfill funding when it meets in 2025.” The difference, they say, is equivalent to roughly a third of the General Fund’s current projected ending fund balance.

“They also argue that counties will create an unfair situation between taxpayers in different parts of the state if only some of them move forward with the lower tax rate,” reported the Montana Free Press.

Bob Story, who represents the Montana Taxpayers Association said his group represents large industrial businesses, utilities, agricultural interests, ag organizations and more.

He said that counties have always levied the 95 mills because valuations have never increased as significantly as they did this year. “In previous years we were talking $3-5 million increases. We’re talking $80 million this year, which is the difference between the 77.9 mills and the 95 mills,” he said.

Story believes that based on a state law that limits how much counties can assess, that the counties are required to levy the lower mill value.

“Our impression is that counties would be overtaxing (at 95 mills). The law doesn’t allow them to collect more than what’s calculated,” said Story.

A former legislator, Story was serving in the state house when state law 15-10-420 was enacted, which limits spending.

“I was a co-sponsor of that and worked on it quite a bit. We were trying to implement what the voters wanted to do, freeze property tax increases without a vote. That’s what that section of the law does,” he said.

Story said that in 2015 the state went from reassessing property values every six years to doing it every two years.

“It wasn’t a big deal until this time when residential property went up 40 percent, commercial went up 20 some percent, and you had a huge increase in taxable value in the state. If you didn’t roll the mills back, then you generate a lot of money – the difference is $80 million. That’s why 49 counties lowered their mill levy.”

Story said that if the counties prevail in the Supreme Court case, the property owners in the counties who billed at the 95 mill rate may be able to get their money back if they pay “under protest.”

The seven counties that levied the full 95 mills are: Broadwater, Deer Lodge, Glacier, Madison, Meagher, Teton and Toole.

The Montana Taxpayers Association is urging taxpayers within those counties to pay their taxes “under protest.”

“Some will want to protest because they don’t think their values are right and others can protest the extra 17 mills,” Story said.

Neither the Governor nor the Montana Quality Education Coalition responded to requests for interviews.