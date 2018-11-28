Montana: Proposals Sought for Pulse Research & Market Development Program

Helena, Mont. – The Montana Pulse Crop Committee (MPCC) is seeking proposals for the Montana Pulse Research & Market Development Program. The MPCC invites proposals to fund research projects, market development projects and educational projects designed to address Montana's pulse industry.

Research proposals are to be submitted through the US Dry Pea and Lentil Council (USADPLC) and are due December 8th. The Research review process will be held February 12-14, 2019 in Fargo, ND. USADPLC will finalize its budget by June 30, 2019 and award notices will be sent out in July 2019. For more information on research proposals, see the USADPLC Request for Proposals at: https://s3.wp.wsu.edu/uploads/sites/2002/2018/10/20181004_RequestForProposals.pdf

Proposals submitted for market development or education projects must be received by the MPCC on or before March 1, 2019 at 5:00 pm. Proposals must be submitted through the Webgrants system at fundingmt.org. Instructions on using Webgrants can be found at: https://agr.mt.gov/Commodities/Checkoff/Pulse

Visit https://agr.mt.gov/Portals/168/Documents/Pulse/2019PulseRFP.pdf for a complete list of guidelines and eligibility requirements. Questions on applications should be directed to the Montana Pulse Crop Committee, PO Box 200201, Helena, MT 59620-0201 or by contacting Zach Coccoli at (406) 444-0132 or via email at Z.Coccoli@mt.gov.

The Montana Department of Agriculture's mission is to protect producers and consumers, and to enhance and develop agriculture and allied industries. For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit agr.mt.gov.

–Montana Department of Agriculture