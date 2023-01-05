Montana: Public comment deadline for several proposals is February 3

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on several proposals slated to go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission in February. Comment is open through Feb. 3.

After public comment, commissioners can offer amendments to the proposals as they see fit. The proposals and supporting documents, commissioner amendments and collected public comment are available on the FWP website .

The commission will make a final decision on these proposals at its meeting on Feb. 22.

Closure of Fresno Tailwater Fishing Access Site for Bureau of Reclamation Safety of Dams Project

Fresno Tailwater FAS sits below the Fresno Dam in Hill County northwest of Havre. The FAS is part of a memorandum of understand between the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) and FWP. Ninety percent of the developed FAS site is on BOR property. In the spring of 2023, the BOR will initiate a Safety of Dams project on Fresno Dam that is projected for completion in October 2025. The FAS and the access road to the FAS will be heavily used by contractors to haul and stage materials and equipment during the project. BOR will be dewatering the toe of the dam for excavation, but the reservoir will not be impacted as part of this action.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks