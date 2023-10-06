Montana: Public comment hearing on new rules and amendments pertaining to grizzly bear management to be postponed

HELENA – A public comment hearing that was scheduled for Oct. 20 to consider the adoption of new Administrative Rules of Montana and an amendment regarding grizzly bear management will be postponed to Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. The hearing will be held through the Zoom virtual platform. A link to the hearing will be posted on Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks website closer to the date of the hearing. The deadline for public comment is Nov. 20.

–Montana FWP