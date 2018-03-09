Mont. Pulse Crop Committee to host meeting March 20

Helena, Mont. – The Montana Pulse Crop Committee will meet at 8:30 am on Tuesday, March 20th in Great Falls at the Hampton Inn (2301 14th Street SW.). The agenda for the meeting can be found here.

–Montana Department of Agriculture