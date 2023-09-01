Montana ram and ewe sales coming to Miles City in September

The Montana Wool Growers Association would like to invite you to attend the 98th Montana Ram Sale and 10th Annual Montana Ewe Sale! Both sales will be held in Miles City, MT, at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds, on September 13 and 14, 2023. Last year the sales drew buyers from seven states!

Sheep week kicks off with consignors and sheep arriving from across the state early in the week. On

Wednesday, September 13, MSU Extension will host the 1st Annual Sheep and Wool Judging for youth and adults. The sheep judging will start at 9 am. We will be featuring a lamb braut lunch at 11:30 and finish up the event with the wool judging at 1:30 pm.

After the judging contest, join us for a social hour at 5pm, with the Ewe Sale following at 6pm sharp. 1,280 head of reputation ewes will be offered from 20 consignor families! We’d like to welcome Garrett and Katie Harrington, Michelle Hersrud, Wynn and Jeff Tauck, Prairie Elk Colony, and Duane and Patsy White as new consignors to the ewe sale. We also have Katahdin/Dorper fall ewe lambs offered by Hollenbeck Land and Livestock! More information on breeds and lots sizes available can be found at mtsheep.org.

On Thursday, September 14, a lamb BBQ lunch will be served at the fairgrounds starting at 11 AM until the food is gone! The 98th Montana Ram Sale will start at noon sharp. Twenty-one Montana consignors will deliver over 285 of the best rams produced in the state! Breeds available include: Rambouillet, Targhee, Suffolk, and Hampshire/Suffolk cross. Most rams have data available, such as: Estimated Breeding Values (EBV’s), scrapie codon, production records, ribeye scans, ratios, wool micron results, and more. All the rams and ewes on-site will be vet-checked on Tuesday of sale week, and ready to perform when you haul them home.

The sales will be offered in-person and online. Frontier Productions will be offering the online portion of the sale at: FrontierLiveSale.com. Lewistown Livestock, Inc, will be handling the sale management.

Plan to attend the 98th Annual Montana Ram Sale and 10th Annual Montana Ewe Sale or join us ONLINE to view and bid on some of the finest rams in the nation. Updates and more details can be found at http://www.mtsheep.org and the Montana Wool Growers Association Facebook page. The Ram and Ewe Sale catalog will be available online Sept. 1, 2023 at FrontierLiveSale.com

-Montana Wool Growers Association