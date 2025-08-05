Montana Red Angus Association event explores strategies to add value in today’s market

With cattle markets high and feeder prices reaching record levels, optimism is back in the cattle business. But as producers gathered in Billings, Montana, last week for “Marketing Revival,” hosted by the Montana Red Angus Association, one message from the stage and the crowd was clear: high prices are only part of the equation, and they won’t last forever.



Also streamed via Montana Red Angus Association’s Facebook page , this event brought together a mix of commercial producers, seedstock operators, and supply chain leaders for an afternoon of discussion and updates. While Red Angus was the host, the conversation went beyond genetics. How can producers, of any breed, improve their program and take actionable steps toward more profitable outcomes?

“We just can’t sit back and enjoy the good times and wait for the profitability to get sucked out of it,” said Colter Brown of Northern Ag Network, who set the stage for the event. “We have to strike while the iron’s hot.”



As livestock producers know too well, momentum doesn’t last forever. Several speakers and panelists shared strategies for adding value to calf crops, including insights on supply chain expectations, market feedback, and the growing importance of verification.



Supply chain awareness: what Walmart wants

As Director of Cattle Management and Procurement at Walmart, Grant Keenan spends his days thinking about how to ensure a consistent supply of high-quality beef for thousands of stores across the country. But as he told the crowd, he’s a former rancher and still thinks like one.



“One thing to always remember is that our customers are your customers,” Keenan said. “They’re buying beef from Walmart, but they’re buying your product. Take pride in that.”



Keenan was hired right off the ranch during the pandemic year. When Walmart first called, he thought maybe a family member had left keys in the car or a purse at the register. Keenan took the call and spoke about a job for several months, but what ultimately sold him on the role was encouragement from his wife, who reminded him of his passion for the industry and the opportunity to represent producers at scale.

One of his biggest takeaways since joining Walmart has been the merchandising team’s deep understanding of the customer. He emphasized that customers today aren’t just buying beef. One of the most important things to the customer? Consistency.



“Uniformity is really important,” Keenan said. “Are customers going to have the same experience that night as the week before? Many customers put the steak on one side this week for four minutes, flip it to the other side, and then next week, they do the same time. So, delivering that uniform and quality experience every week is what drives demand to Walmart, which in turn drives demand throughout the industry.”

Market alignment: data and feedback matter

“It’s the story of the rancher as well as quality that is important,” said Ian Wheal, founder of Breedr, a livestock technology company.



Raised on a cattle and sheep operation in Australia and now based in Texas, Wheal has spent his career building supply chains that connect ranchers with meaningful feedback and market opportunity. Wheal built Breedr to help producers access feedback and drive continuous improvement.

He shared that retail and foodservice buyers are looking for both traceability and the ability to tell a story with confidence, and that requires consistent feedback loops, something most cow-calf producers have lacked.

He said, “Why as a rancher do you produce a 400-pound calf or a 500-pound calf? Did it get a good price? Did it grade good? How was its mortality? How did the consumer like it? That’s the data point we never get back.”

There’s a real window right now for cattle with known genetics, health history and traceability. Wheal also sees a unique moment for Red Angus cattle, especially as demand for verified Angus-influenced cattle remains strong.

“We’re seeing consumer habits actually change back toward beef becoming a health product once again,” he said. “It’s not just about disease protection anymore. Traceability is there to tell that story. And that is why people want to put EIDs in. It’s not to track you down, it’s to actually help tell a story. Evidence and data to tell that story.”

A bigger shift toward verification

The Marketing Revival event was also about giving producers practical tools to capture value in a changing industry. That’s where Kelly Smith, Director of Commercial Marketing at the Red Angus Association of America, introduced the newly rebranded Angus Access program, formerly the Angus Feeder Calf Certification Program (FCCP) program — the association’s long-standing verification program.



“It’s more than just a name change,” Smith said. “It’s about positioning our producers for where the market is going.”

First launched in 1995, the program was the first USDA Process Verified Program for genetic, age, and source verification in the U.S. beef industry. Smith said the move to Angus Access keeps that core, but with improved design, updated tools, and new tag options. By 2026, Angus Access will shift entirely to 840 EID tags, allowing for easier data collection, traceability and market alignment. And there’s no cost to enroll, beyond the tag itself.

Smith emphasized that today’s packers and buyers are increasingly asking for traceability, not just to comply with export requirements, but to meet growing demand from retail customers. The Angus Access program is designed to help producers meet that need.



What this means to and for producers

The panel discussion that closed out the Marketing Revival brought together a range of perspectives from different sectors of the industry, offering different angles on marketing. Panelists included Jake Feddes of Feddes Red Angus in Manhattan, Montana, Scott Weishaar, a commercial rancher and auctioneer from North Dakota, Justin Tupper, owner of St. Onge Livestock Auction and President of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association and Doug Sheppard, a cattle feeder from Nebraska.

Their overall thoughts? While the current cattle market presents opportunities, capturing long-term value requires strategy.

One key theme from this discussion was the importance of participating in value-added programs. Producers emphasized that enrollment in verification programs — for age, source, or sustainability — helps open doors to more buyers and can boost competition. While premiums aren’t guaranteed, the broader buyer pool can translate to stronger pricing opportunities over time.

The panel also highlighted how breed-specific branding and marketing efforts are evolving. Red Angus genetics have gained traction in recent years, and while black-hided cattle still dominate premium-branded programs, the momentum is shifting. Aligning with verified programs and consistent quality standards is helping Red Angus-influenced cattle earn a stronger position in both domestic and export markets.

There was also significant discussion around EID. While producers acknowledged its role in improving traceability and data collection, opinions varied on the current implementation. Some panelists expressed concern over logistical hurdles and whether current rules are practical or effective. Still, there was agreement that EID technology will continue to grow in relevance and that producers should be preparing now to work it into their operations.

Labor challenges were another shared concern. Panelists noted that finding and retaining qualified labor, especially for operations dependent on seasonal or full-time help, is an increasing burden. Many are turning to programs like H-2A, but even that requires careful planning and management.



Bottom line: Whether producers are actively marketing Red Angus-influenced calves or exploring ways to improve their program, producers best positioned for the future are those who understand their operations, align with evolving market demands and remain open to adapting tools and programs that support long-term profitability.

