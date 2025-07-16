Montana Red Angus Association to host marketing revival, Billings, July 23

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

As market opportunities continue to expand, commercial cattle producers face the challenge and promise of maximizing returns through strategic, value-driven marketing. To support producers in navigating this evolving landscape, the Montana Red Angus Association will host its “Marketing Revival” on Tuesday, July 23, at the Northern Hotel in Billings.

This free, one-day event is designed to help Montana ranchers better understand how to add value to their calf crops through verification, market alignment and supply chain awareness. The event kicks off with lunch at noon, followed by educational sessions beginning at 1 p.m. and a social hour at 4 p.m.

The afternoon will feature a powerhouse lineup of speakers covering topics including retail procurement, supply chain innovation, feeder perspectives and practical marketing solutions for Red Angus producers. Scheduled presenters include:

• Grant Keenan, Director of Cattle Management and Procurement, Walmart

• Ian Wheal, CEO and founder of Breedr, presenting “Supply Chain Management for the Future”

• Kelly Smith, Director of Commercial Marketing, Red Angus Association of America, with sessions on “Sustainable Beef and the Opportunities at Hand” and “Angus Access: What It Really Means”

• Doug Shepard, commercial cattle feeder, offering insights from the buyer’s perspective

A key topic of discussion will be Angus Access, the Red Angus Association of America’s newly rebranded value-added program. Representing the next chapter of the beef industry’s first genetic, age and source verification program, Angus Access is built on USDA-approved standards and has been trusted by Red Angus producers for more than 30 years. With no cost beyond the price of the tags, this voluntary program positions producers to meet the growing demand for traceability in today’s beef marketplace.

Whether you’re actively marketing Red Angus-influenced calves or exploring ways to improve your program, this event provides a valuable opportunity to connect, learn and take actionable steps toward more profitable outcomes.

Make plans to attend and join fellow Montana ranchers in charting a path from pasture to progress. Attendees are asked to RSVP by July 16 by emailing mtraasecretary@gmail.com .

–Montana Red Angus Association