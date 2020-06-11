Montana rodeo kids earn scholarships

The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame awarded their 2020 collegiate scholarships to twelve deserving high school seniors at The Montana High School Rodeo State Finals in Baker Montana. These scholarships are awarded based on academics, rodeo participation, community service and need.

This year marks the sixteenth year that these scholarships have been awarded to deserving Montana high school rodeo athletes. This year’s recipients are Blayne Hubing- Circle MT, Nathan Ruth-Big Timber, Bode Spring-Bozeman MT, Rachael Stevenson-Hobson MT, Sadie Johnson-Lewistown MT, Cheyanne Carl- Ballantine MT, Teanna Layne-Valier MT, Tori Yeager-Choteau MT, Kaylee Hughes-Butte MT, Ellie Meeks- Geraldine MT, Ethan Frasier-Ashland MT, and Laney Johnson-Havre MT (Miss Montana High School Rodeo 2020).

The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame is the largest provider of scholarships to high school rodeo participants in the nation. In sixteen years, $570,000.00 has been awarded to 190 students. The MPRHWF is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the western and rodeo heritage of Montana, as well as providing Montana high school students the opportunity to continue their education. For more information about our organization, please visit our website at http://www.montanaprorodeo.org

–Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame