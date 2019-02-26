Montana Seed Show accepting entries for March 14-16 event

BOZEMAN — The 70th annual Montana Seed Show, which will be held March 14-16 at the Harlem High School in Harlem, Montana, is accepting entries for its exhibits.

Samples must be grown or contracted by the exhibitor, and the samples of seed or feed must have been produced in 2018.

Forage and silage entries may be delivered or mailed to the Montana State University Extension Blaine County office, P.O. Box 519, Chinook, MT 59532, by Feb. 28 to allow time for lab testing for nutrient content and quality. Testing is free to producers. If mailing samples, exhibitors must include name, address and phone number. After Feb. 28, entries must be delivered to Harlem High School before 9 a.m. on March 14.

Forage entries will consist of the following:

Silage: 1 gallon in a transparent bag.

Baled hay: 12-inch sections tied twice.

Loose hay: bundle of no less than 8 inches in diameter and tied twice.

Chopped hay: 3-pound bag.

Cubed hay: 3-pound sample in a clear bag.

Small grain entries may be delivered or mailed to the Blaine County Extension Office or the Clothing Company in Harlem, 201 Main St. S., 59526, until March 5. After March 5, seed entries must be delivered between 9 a.m. and noon on March 14 at Harlem High School. The producer is responsible for having their exhibit cleaned and graded before entry. If producers are mailing a sample, please contact the Blaine County Extension Office for an entry form.

Entries should consist of the following:

Small grain: any sample already cleaned should be sized at 1 pint, or at least 1 gallon should be provided to MSU Extension for cleaning to ensure adequate quality.

Legumes and grass seed: sized at 1 pint and must be cleaned.

Potatoes: must consist of five tubers and will be judged on uniformity, appearance and suitability for market.

Samples will not be returned. One exhibit per class per exhibitor may be submitted. Each grand champion award will receive a rosette and a $100 cash prize.

"The purpose of the Montana Seed Show is to promote the production and use of quality seed and feed," said Blaine County MSU Extension agent Juli Snedigar. "Seed show entries/exhibits may be made by any crop producer from any county. Growers are encouraged to exhibit the feed and seed they have for sale or are using on their farms. We see representation from all over the state."

The feed show, which is free and open to the public, will include livestock and crop speaker seminars, a health fair, baking contests and more. A full schedule is available on the Montana Seed Show Facebook page.

For more information, contact Snedigar at 406-357-3200 or julianne.snedigar@montana.edu; Montana Seed Show forages and grains superintendent John Schneider at 406-379-2507; or Montana Seed Show committee chairman Paul Rasmussen at 406-353-4524.

–MSU News Service