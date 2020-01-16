Montana Silversmiths renews as official silversmiths of ProRodeo

Montana Silversmiths®, the official silversmiths of the PRCA recently renewed its sponsorship with the PRCA with a three-year contract.

“Montana Silversmiths is proud and honored to once again be trusted with the responsibility of a renewed partnership with PRCA, the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, and the Wrangler NFR,” said Steve Miller, Vice President, Event Marketing for Montana Silversmiths. “This year marks 20 years of partnership and friendship between Montana Silversmiths and ProRodeo. We are proud to be associated with ProRodeo and what it represents within the Western industry, lifestyle, and sports world, as the Brand of Champions.”

Montana Silversmiths has been proudly handcrafting buckles for PRCA world champions, Wrangler National Finals Rodeo go-round and average winners, RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo winners and a variety of others, including the PRCA Announcer of the Year and PRCA Rodeo Committees of the Year.

Handcrafted sterling silver rich in Western heritage is the core of the Montana Silversmiths, who set the gold and silver standard of excellence. The artisans’ creativity, skill and attention to detail remain a cornerstone of their products and partnerships as the Brand of Champions.

Established in Columbus, Mont., in 1973, Montana Silversmiths is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of buckles, awards and jewelry products for the Western industry. Visit their website at http://www.montanasilversmiths.com.

–Montana Silversmiths