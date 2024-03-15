Montana State Hail Board to Meet March 19th, 2024

LEWISTOWN, Mont. – The Montana State Hail Board will meet in person on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. in Lewistown, MT. The board will review financial reports, new business, and address general board updates. There will not be a virtual option to attend this meeting.

Meetings will take at the Yogo Inn located at 211 E Main St., Lewistown, MT 59475.

To request more information, please email Dani Jones at danielle.jones@mt.gov .

The Montana State Hail Insurance Program was created at the request of producers in 1917 to provide basic hail insurance coverage on any crop grown in Montana. The program is directed by a five-member board consisting of the department director, state insurance commissioner, and three policyholders appointed by the governor.

Click Here to learn more about the Montana State Hail Insurance Program. Click Here to view an agenda for the meeting.



The Montana Department of Agriculture is serving Montana Agriculture and growing prosperity under the Big Sky. For more information on department programs and services, visit agr.mt.gov .

–Montana State Hail Board