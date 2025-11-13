Montana State to host Crop and Pest Management School Jan. 14-15, 2026



New, proven agricultural techniques and sustainable management are the focus of the 2026 Crop and Pest Management School.

BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension and its Integrated Pest Management Program will host a Crop and Pest Management School Jan. 14-15, 2026, in the Strand Union Building Ballrooms on the MSU campus in Bozeman.

The event will include updates on areas of new and proven agricultural techniques and emphasize sustainable management systems. Participants will learn to recognize damage caused by pests and integrate management methods in decision-making.

Session topics include soil fertility, nutrition and health; forages and noxious weeds; precision agriculture; agronomy; pesticide education; cropland weeds; and integrated pest management diagnostics, diseases and insects.

Certified crop adviser and pesticide continuing education units will be available.

The agenda, session descriptions and speaker biographies are online at http://www.montana.edu/extension/ipm/croppestschool.html . Registration is $225 and includes lunch and parking each day. The registration deadline is Monday, Dec. 22; more registration information is online at https://ecommerce.montana.edu/pspp_crops/ . Questions may be directed to Integrated Pest Management Program Director Tim Seipel at timothy.seipel@montana.edu .

-Montana State University