Montana State to host horse behavior and personality seminar

Montana State University will host “What is Your Horses’ Horsenality?” as a part of its Equine Education Snippet Series from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Miller Livestock Pavilion, 2730 W. Garfield St., at the Bozeman Agricultural Research and Teaching Farm.

Presented by MSU’s Department of Animal and Range Sciences and Montana Agriculture Experiment Station program, the seminars are open to MSU students and community members interested in learning about horses or expanding their existing knowledge of equine care and behavior. No registration is required. Attendees should wear sturdy, close-toed, comfortable shoes appropriate for being around horses.

Jenny Trainor, MSU graduate and licensed Parelli three-star horse instructor , will present on “Horsenality.” A combination of the words “horse” and “personality,” the term “horsenality” refers to equine personality types in accordance with the Parelli Natural Horsemanship method. One goal of the Parelli program is to teach people how to train their horses in ways most effective for each animal’s personality type, Trainor said.

The seminar will help attendees quickly identify a horse’s character, create rapport and achieve results by understanding what is uniquely important to the individual horse, Trainor said.

Trainor started riding lessons at age 5 with instructor Diane Gueck, an inductee to the Tennessee Walking Horse Hall of Fame. Trainor was an amateur juvenile rider for many Tennessee Walker, Saddlebreds and National Show Horse clients and won four Tennessee Walking Horse world championships as a teenager and young adult.

Trainor, who now lives in Montana, began studying Parelli principles in 2002 and became a Parelli instructor in 2008. She travels the country teaching Parelli horsemanship and teaches international courses virtually. She competes regionally and at the international and world championships for the Tennessee Walking Horse.

The “What is Your Horses’ Horsenality?” seminar is the first installment of the 2023 spring Equine Educational Snippet Series, which features community members sharing their expertise in various disciplines within the equine field. For more information, contact Andi Shockley, 406-994-6878 or ashockley@montana.edu .

