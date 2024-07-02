Montana State University Extension announces members of sixth class of REAL Montana program

BOZEMAN — Twenty current and emerging leaders from Montana’s natural resource industries have been selected to take part in the sixth class of a Montana State University Extension program offering in-depth education and training in the agriculture and natural resource industries. The program is called REAL Montana; REAL stands for Resource Education and Agriculture Leadership.

REAL Montana is a comprehensive two-year program featuring eight in-state seminars, a weeklong national study tour in Washington, D.C., and a 12-day international trip. Seminar topics include agriculture institutions and agencies, natural resource development, public speaking and media, economics, state and federal policy, international trade, urban/rural relationships, water issues, transportation, labor and production costs, and entrepreneurship.

The new class members will begin on Sept. 19 with their first seminar in Bozeman.

“REAL Montana continues to strengthen its mission of building a network of informed and engaged leaders to advance the natural resource industries in Montana,” said Molly Schwend, chair of the REAL Montana Advisory Board and graduate of its second class. “The individuals selected for Class VI are a diverse group of leaders who will offer a variety of perspectives and experiences. We look forward to the next two years.”

Members of the new class were competitively selected from a pool of highly qualified candidates, all of whom represent a variety of agriculture and natural resource industries, Schwend said.

The REAL Montana program is supported by several private industry donors. Complete program information is available at http://www.montana.edu/realmontana .

The class participants, including their home cities, positions and companies, are:

• Rusty Batie, Colstrip. Environmental manager, Westmoreland Coal Co.

• Rob Breuer, Fairview. Relationship manager, AgWest Farm Credit.

• Alexis Canen, Circle. Rancher, Mahlstedt Ranch.

• Marla Chappell, Whitefish. Director of panel sales, Weyerhaeuser.

• Bailey Christoffersen, Froid. Agronomist, Pro Co-op.

• Colt Coffee, Miles City. Attorney, Stockman Bank.

• Greg Gabel, Huntley. Owner, Fort Gabel Farms.

• Wesley Gadwa, Columbia Falls. Engineering and controls manager, Weyerhaeuser.

• Nate Hagen, Clancy. Civil and environmental engineer, Pioneer Technical Service.

• Sheridan Johnson Hoyer, Denton. Government relations specialist, Montana Chamber of Commerce.

• Clint Johannes, Worden. National account business manager, John Deere Corp.

• Tosha Johnson, Bozeman. Engineer/estimator, Williams Civil Construction.

• Bradley Lopez, Black Eagle. Chief inspector, Calumet Montana Refining and Montana Renewables.

• Erin Madison, Helena. Content development specialist, NorthWestern Energy.

• Tim McEntire, Whitefish. Safety management consultant, Montana Logging Association.

• Alice Miller, Gildford. Secretary/treasurer, Deep Roots Partnership.

• Tina Nolevanko, Great Falls. Inside sales manager, Pacific Steel and Recycling.

• Debbie Skibicki, Helena. Principal air and sustainability consultant, Tetra Tech.

• Riley Slivka, Lewistown. Digital media producer, AgriStudios.

• Pete Steilman, Butte. Safety manager, Montana Resources.

-Montana State University