Montana State University Extension to co-host Montana Nutrition Conference and Livestock Forum April 16-17

BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension and the Montana Feed Association will co-host the annual Montana Nutrition Conference and Livestock Forum on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 16 and 17, at the Best Western Plus GranTree Inn in Bozeman, 1325 N. Seventh Ave.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Owning the Outcome: Proactive Management in Challenging Environments.” Experts from MSU and other institutions will share their expertise on the market dynamics shaping the cattle outlook, parasite effects on profitability, diseases affecting Montana cattle and the long-term effects of drought, among other topics. Graduate students in the MSU Department of Animal and Range Sciences will also be on hand to share their livestock research and other agriculture-related research during a networking social and poster contest.

“This is a great opportunity for beef cattle producers and industry professionals, as well as MSU students and researchers, to come together to discuss current issues facing Montana beef production and learn about potential management strategies to combat them,” said Sam Wyffels, MSU Extension beef cattle specialist and co-host of the event.

New this year is an expanded trade show for top-tier conference sponsors and a live auction hosted by the Montana Feed Association that will offer attendees the chance to bid on donated items to benefit the association’s scholarship fund. The keynote dinner will feature several past scholarship recipients who will share how receiving an MFA scholarship helped pave the path toward their education and careers.

“We are excited to feature a live auction this year, with proceeds going to MFA’s scholarship fund for Montana students pursuing a degree in agriculture,” said Dawn Schooley, MFA board president and event co-host. “It’s a fantastic way to support our next generation of cattle producers and industry professionals while enjoying a great lineup of knowledgeable speakers.”

Register online at ecommerce.montana.edu/abio/ . For more information and a detailed conference schedule, visit animalrangeextension.montana.edu/beef/nutritionconference.html . -Montana State University Extension