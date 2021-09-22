Montana: Steppler Ranch wins ranch rodeo circuit finals

(TERRY, Mont.) – The Steppler Ranch of Culbertson, Mont., came out the season winners after the Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Finals in Terry, Mont., on Sept. 11. All year round, dozens of teams compete in a series of EMRRF sanctioned ranch rodeos throughout the region to earn points toward the year end championship; with points totaled at the conclusion of the finals. The days’ events also included a Youth Rodeo, Women’s Rodeo, Open Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Ride. There were special tributes throughout the day commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9-11, all military serviceman and women, as well as emergency service personnel, the 13 Americans who lost their lives in Afghanistan, and a remembrance for one of the Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Association founding members, Bill Harding, who lost his life in a horse wreck this spring.

Although the Steppler Ranch, consisting of members Alex Munoz, Ruben Munoz, Alberto Rico, Joe Winters, and Rainie Mullanix won the year-end championship, the winning team of the day was Nagle Livestock from Circle, Mont., including team members Troy Nagle, Clay Nagle, Raelynn Beley, Jaramie McLean and Jon Hubing. Wittkopp Angus of Circle, Mont., placed second; and Steppler Ranch was third. Other teams in the Open Ranch Rodeo were MonDak Ranches, JF-Performance Horses/Diamond-E Livestock, The Cowpokes, A Hanging F, Ox Yolk Cattle Co., 6-X Ranch, Becker Livestock & Trucking, McNamee Angus Ranch and Ranch Wreck. The open teams competed in team branding, team penning, team doctoring, rustler’s race, and the wild cow milking. Top Female Hand of the day in the open rodeo was Melanie Phipps of the A Hanging F Team; Top Male Hand was Zane Dempewolf from the Cowpokes Team, and Top Horse went to Sterling Grosskopf of the 6-X Ranch Team.

The Women’s and Youth rodeo teams, each containing four members, competed in team branding, team penning, team doctoring, pony express and trailer loading. In the women’s competition Powder River Pack of Terry, Mont., consisting of members Sam Kortum, Melanie Phipps, Ila Rankin, and Ellie Rankin, came out on top. Other teams were: Make America Cowboy Again, Bank of Baker and Rocking S Saddle Shop. Top Hand went to Ila Rankin and Top Horse went to Jill Rigler of Make America Cowboy Again. Only one youth team competed; the Luck of the Draw team consisted of Hannah Porter, Holli Porter, Todd Dixon and Luke Dixon.

Make America Cowboy Again team competes in the trailer loading event during the Women's Ranch Rodeo held Saturday morning. MC Lonesome Dove Photography

Courtesy photo

Twelve ranch bronc riders saddled up, with Cole Rehm of Miles City topping the scoreboard. Other riders were: Garrett Thorgramson, Hans Holmquist, Brody Riggs, Jonn Beer, Edward Murnion, Jake Burghduff, Josh Sundgren, Sterling Brown, Travis Good, Josh Halko, and Sam Phipps.

Pickup men left, Lorin Larsen, Terry, and Jimmy Harding, Miles City, pick up a Vaira bucking horse after he bucked off a cowboy. MC Lonesome Dove Photography

Courtesy photo

Whitney Hilliard with the Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Association says, “We want to thank all our sponsors, contractors, donors, competitors, spectators, vendors and all the individuals for helping us make the finals a complete success! We look forward to seeing you next year.”

–Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Finals