Montana Stockgrowers’ 137th convention wraps up

[BILLINGS, Mont.] – The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) wrapped up the 2021 Annual Convention & Trade Show on Wednesday, Nov 17 after a week filled with educational seminars, policy sessions, and networking events. Highlights from the week included industry leaders presenting during Stockgrowers Colleges, a beef supply chain panel, and multiple MSGA members winning prizes from generous partners from a handcrafted saddle to a lease for a Massey Ferguson tractor.

Montana’s Lieutenant Governor, Kristen Juras, kicked off the week at the Opening General Session. National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) President, Jerry Bohn, gave the crowd an update on NCBA’s efforts at the national level during the Northern Ag Network Lunch and a beef supply chain panel provided meaningful conversation and discussion on issues facing the livestock industry. Panelists included MSGA President Jim Steinbeisser of VS Inc. in Sidney representing the cow/calf sector, Tom Jones, owner of Hy-Plains Feedyard of Kansas, representing the feeder sector, Shane Flowers of Miles City’s Pure Montana Meats representing the retail sector, and Fred Nichols of JBS in Greeley, Colorado, representing the packing sector.

One of the highlights of the 2021 Annual Convention & Trade Show are the prizes awarded to MSGA members. This year, MSGA raffled and auctioned multiple prizes over the course convention. Recipients included:

Nutra-Lix Handcrafted Saddle: Nick Grosfield, Big Timber

Agri-Best Feeds One Ton of SweetPro Feed: Andy Quenbeck, Shepherd

Agri-Best Feeds One Pallet of Redmond Natural Trace Mineral: Weston Merrill, Billings

Massey Ferguson Tractor: Julie Dooling, Helena

C Hanging U Brand Auction: David Lewis

Producer Partnership 27 Tons of Hay Auction: Dan Moore, Miles City

Cancrete Waterer Auction: Lane Nordlund, Sand Coulee

Frontline Lawn Mower Auctions: Bryan Ratzburg, Galata, and Wayne Slaght, Ovando

MSGA thanks its generous sponsors who donated these items! Proceeds from the auctions will support educational programs and opportunities for members in the coming year.

The organization’s leadership was also elected during the Annual Convention and announced Wednesday night at the Grand Finale Banquet. The board of directors consists of 13 members; two directors from each district and three elected officers. MSGA directors volunteer their time to travel to industry issues and meetings to ensure representation of Montana’s ranching families. Representatives from the Montana CattleWomen and Young Stockgrowers also hold seats on the MSGA board. Election results include:

Newly elected directors:

John Hagenbarth of Glen, Western District

Keith Dynneson of Sidney, Northeastern District

Rich Roth of Big Sandy, North Central District

Ian Glennie of Judith Gap, Young Stockgrowers Vice Chair

Returning board officers and directors:

Jim Steinbeisser of Sidney, President

John Grande of Lennep, First Vice President

Lesley Robinson of Dodson, Second Vice President

Dana Darlington of Big Sandy, North Central District

Lon Reukauf of Terry, Northeast District

Todd Olsen of Lewistown, South Central District

Dusty Hahn of Townsend, South Central District

Turk Stovall of Billings, Southeast District

Monty Lesh of Miles City, Southeast District

Bob Sitz of Harrison, Western District

Devin Murnin of Billings, Young Stockgrowers Chair

Sarah Swenson of Huntley, Montana Cattlewomen President

Save the date for 2022! MSGA will be back in Billings for the 2022 Annual Convention & Trade Show December 7 – 9, 2022.

To learn more about Montana Stockgrowers Association, visit http://www.mtbeef.org or contact the MSGA office at 406-442-3420.

–Montana Stockgrowers Association