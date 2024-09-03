Montana Stockgrowers Association calls for cattle industry unity

Montana beef producers are faced with a number of challenges, and we don’t all agree on how to overcome them. These issues are complicated, and often lead to tense conversations. Simply telling one another to get along isn’t enough, so I would like to share some of the overarching issues facing everyone in the industry and what we can do to overcome them. Finding common ground is imperative for our future. At the end of the day, I believe that, deep down, all Americans want to get along with one another; this is also the case for Montana beef producers.

Something we discuss in agricultural policy is the Jeffersonian Effect. Thomas Jefferson was an avid advocate for American agriculture, and believed that when we are considering a policy or law for our country that benefits the American farmer, we should pass it because agriculture is essential to our nation. Farming and ranching promotes family values, develops land, feeds people, and promotes caring for others and animals. Our food supply is a critical part of national security, and ultimately our freedom.

Over the last two decades, we have moved away from this line of thought as the American people have become increasingly removed from agriculture. We often place blame on politicians when policy doesn’t go our way, but we must recognize that lawmakers are being presented with a variety of opinions, even from within our industry. In general, we are up against more opposition than ever in passing policies that will improve production agriculture. We are facing more litigation, and are constantly battling misinformation about how American farmers and ranchers produce food.



We are all very aware of generational turnover, and the fact that fewer people are coming into production agriculture today. Recently when we sat in front of the Senate Ag Committee staff, I pointed to this trend, and the concern that we could wake up one day and realize that we can’t feed our country anymore. To prevent this, we need policy that improves the landscape for American farmers and ranchers. Achieving this will require unity.

Within our industry, we aren’t always helping one another. It is easy to get lost in the weeds on industry-specific issues, like Country of Origin Labeling, or international trade. We can argue with one another about these issues to no end, and while it is important that we find solutions, we must keep in mind their effect on the larger picture, keeping farms and ranches in production.

The American food supply system, and importantly for MSGA members, the American West, could look very different if these trends continue. Small communities in Montana have struggled as farms and ranches have consolidated or have been sold to special interest groups that take the land out of production. Fewer small farms and ranches means there is less population, which has a negative effect on everything from local economies to schools. Younger generations sometimes leave the community to seek opportunity. It’s imperative that we find ways to create opportunities in our rural communities to help them remain in the area. This is important to carrying our traditions and keeping the farm and ranch lands in production.

It’s a unique life, and those of us who choose it have a passion for it. Even if someone is raised in rural areas, it isn’t easy to ask young people to commit to this life. The reality of living and working on a ranch often includes driving hundreds of miles every week to get kids to school, having extended power outages in a storm, less access to technology, among many other challenges. We need to think outside the box as we try to support the next generation of producers or maybe someone who wants to get in the business. This may be access to capital and land, or a program that helps increase profit margins for young or new producers.

How do we regain focus on these larger issues? Reach across the aisle and talk to the neighbor that you don’t always agree with. The only thing we can control is ourselves, and if someone doesn’t want to discuss an issue or says something you don’t agree with, simply move on. If you are presented with an idea you don’t agree with, be open to hearing the other person’s side. We can all find common ground, and sometimes all it takes is opening that door. Keeping farms and ranches in business and rural communities vibrant are goals we can all agree on.

Lesley Robinson, Montana Stockgrowers Association First Vice President