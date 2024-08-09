Montana Stockgrowers Association still concerned over BLM public lands rule

Helena, Mont. (August 8, 2024) – Today, the BLM released a two-pronged process as part of the implementation of the Public Lands Rule. The agency stated their intent to develop a Federal Advisory Committee, composed of stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to help inform outreach and engagement, and participate in the development of agency guidance. The BLM will publish a call for committee nominees in the coming weeks. The second part of today’s release was a set of initial guidance documents meant to provide direction to BLM field personnel and inform the public on how the rule will work in practice.

The Public Lands rule was first released in April 2023 and the final rule went into effect on June 10, 2024. Currently there are multiple legal cases filed against the BLM in two different federal court districts.

MSGA continues to express its fundamental opposition to the Public Lands Rule as this rule places an equal value on non-use of lands in the name of conservation as multiple uses. In comments submitted during the rulemaking process, MSGA criticized BLM for failing to be transparent and engage in meaningful consultation and discussions with stakeholders. MSGA also raised concerns with the agency’s priority to elevate and increase the use of ACECs, and the agency’s failure to identify this as a major rule change and ignore that the primary authority belongs to Congress.

BLM press release: https://www.blm.gov/press-release/blm-announces-next-steps-implement-public-lands-rule

–MSGA