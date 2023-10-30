Montana Stockgrowers Association Vice President Turk Stovall joins Governor Gianforte in Taiwan to promote MT beef

HELENA, Mont. (October 28, 2023) – Turk Stovall, Montana Stockgrowers Association Second Vice President arrived in Taipei, Taiwan, today, joining Governor Gianforte and a delegation of Montana business representatives. Stovall is one of 15 representatives from the Montana food and agriculture sectors and the only representative focused solely on opportunities to expand the demand of Montana beef.

While in Taiwan, Stovall will be working to establish business relationships and explore opportunities for U.S. beef exports to the region. Taiwan is currently one of Montana’s top trade partners, mostly for agricultural products.

In recent years, Montana Stockgrowers Association has met with Taiwan’s Director General and Vice Consul for lunch to discuss trade opportunities. In October 2021, MSGA hosted a delegation from Taiwan on a ranch tour at the Hahn Ranch in Townsend , and this past spring MSGA met the Director General while he was in Helena.

Stovall will be providing updates from Taiwan through MSGA’s social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

To learn more about the Montana Stockgrowers Association visit http://www.mtbeef.org .

–Montana Stockgrowers Association