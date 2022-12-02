Montana Stockgrowers convention, trade show Dec. 7-9, Billings

The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) invites cattle producers to the 138th Annual Convention & Trade Show slated for December 7-9, in Billings, Montana. The Annual Convention & Trade Show’s agenda is packed full of educational sessions,networking events, and an opportunity for the beef industry & MSGA members to set policy that will shape the landscape of cattle ranching in Montana.

“We are excited to come together with the MSGA membership and other industry professionals in Billings,” said Jim Steinbeisser, MSGA President. “This is truly an extraordinary event where the entirety of the Montana cattle industry can gather to network, learn, and make policy decisions.”

Attendees can expect keynote addresses from industry leaders such as Troy Applehans, CattleFax; Ethan lane, NCBA; Dr. Waded Cruzado, MSU; Karen Budd-Falen, Budd-Falen Law Office, LLC; and Karen Eddington, The Under Pressure Project. The event will also host a trade show of over 70 booths filled with industry professionals and Stockgrowers Colleges to educate attendees on the latest in the cattle industry.

MSGA members and event attendees will have the opportunity to win a variety of exclusive items such as:

The use of a Massey Ferguson tractor and loader, donated by Montana Massey Ferguson

One ton of SweetPro Feed and one pallet of Redmond Natural Trace Mineral, donated by AgriBest Feeds

A hand-crafted saddle, donated by Nutra-Lix

Young Stockgrowers 50/50 raffle

The event will also see multiple auctions whose proceeds will support MSGA, the Montana Stockgrowers Foundation (MSF), the M Bar Leadership Academy, and more in the upcoming year. Auction items available include:

Twenty-seven tons of hay, donated by Producer Partnership

River of Hooves painting, donated to benefit MSF

A hand-tooled, leather Coach purse, donated by M Bar participant, Audra Ortega

A handmade lamp, donated by M Bar participant, Stan Olson

Cancrete Model C250 Electric Tank, donated by Cancrete Cattle Waterers



Registration will be available onsite for attendees Wednesday, December 7 through Friday, December 9, 2022, at the DoubleTree and Northern Hotels. For more information on MSGA’s Annual Convention & Trade Show, visit http://www.mtbeef.org .

–Montana Stockgrowers Association