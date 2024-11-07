Montana Stockgrowers criticize new dietary guidelines underestimating the nutritional value of beef

Helena, Mont. (November 6, 2024) – In October, the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Council (DGAC), completed a preview of their upcoming scientific study and 2025-2030 Dietary Guideline Recommendations, composed of harmful and inaccurate information regarding America’s dietary needs. In response, the Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) sent letters to Speaker Johnson and Minority Leader Jeffries, Senators Tester and Daines, and Representatives Zinke and Rosendale addressing their concerns.

“As cattle producers, we not only know how to raise the most nutritious, high-quality meat in the world, we also know what it’s like to feed our families and make our dollars stretch at the store. Basing guidelines on highly academic exercises, hypothetical modeling, and weak science creates unrealistic guidelines that will not promote healthier diets,” shared Raylee Honeycutt, MSGA Executive Vice President.

In their comments, MSGA emphasized their concern with the report’s recommendation to reduce beef consumption, noting that beef is complete protein rich in essential nutrients, and plays a key role in a healthy diet. The guidelines suggest reducing meat, poultry, and egg consumption by 4 ounces per week while increasing beans, peas, and lentils by up to 1 cup weekly.

DGAC’s report is to be sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) by December 9th. MSGA will continue to work with officials to ensure that beef continues to be recognized as an integral part of a healthy diet and remains included in the meals of Americans.

–Montana Stockgrowers Association