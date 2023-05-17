Montana Stockgrowers deliver steaks to Governor Gianforte to celebrate national beef month

HELENA, Mont. (May 17, 2023) – The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) made a special delivery to the Governor’s office in the Montana Capitol Wednesday to celebrate National Beef Month. MSGA delivered a platter of Reminisce Angus Beef ribeye steaks for the Governor and first lady to enjoy.

“May is a great month to share the story of beef production. We are excited to celebrate ranchers who work hard each day to raise and care for cattle while preserving the land and environment, all while feeding the world,” MSGA Executive Vice President Raylee Honeycutt. “We hope the Gianfortes enjoy this Montana-raised beef on their dinner table.”

Gianforte

National Beef Month is a time to show appreciation for the cattle ranchers who rise before the sun each day to provide food for the world. In addition to the beef delivery to the Governor’s office, the MSGA team joined Governor Gianforte as he signed a Governor’s Proclamation celebrating beef month. The proclamation states:

“WHEREAS, cattle production is the largest sector of Montana’s number one industry of agriculture; and

WHEREAS, Montana is a major beef producing state with more than two million head of cattle; and

WHEREAS, cattle and calves generate more than $1 billion each year in agricultural cash receipts for Montana; and

WHEREAS, beef is a naturally nutrient-rich food providing protein, iron, zinc and B-vitamins; and

WHEREAS, cattle ranchers are stewards of the land, committed to raising cattle in a safe, humane, and environmentally sustainable way by using the latest technology and resources; and

WHEREAS, cattle ranchers support our economy, add vibrancy to our communities, and help protect our Montana way of life;

NOW, THEREFORE I, Greg Gianforte, Governor of the State of Montana, do hereby proclaim May 2023

BEEF MONTH

In Montana to honor and recognize Montana’s cattle ranching families who feed our state, nation, and world.”

–Montana Stockgrowers Association