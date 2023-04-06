Montana Stockgrowers Foundation Accepting Applications for Education Heritage Scholarship Program

Applications due April 28, 2023

HELENA, Mont. (April 5, 2023) – Montana Stockgrowers Foundation (MSF) is accepting applications for its annual Education Heritage Scholarship Program. Scholarships will be awarded to three students in the amounts of one $5,000 scholarship and two $2,500 scholarships.

Each year, MSF awards college students, who are seeking a career beneficial to ranching, with a scholarship. To be eligible applicants must be currently enrolled in college and have completed at least one semester in college, be a member of Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA), or have at least one parent/guardian who is a member, and demonstrate a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0. Applicants enrolled in vocational and out of state schools will be accepted.

Applicants must complete the online application form, include a copy of their current transcript, write a 500-word essay discussing their educational pursuits, and include two letters of recommendation. Applications are due April 28, 2023. Students can apply online at http://www.mtbeeffoundation.org .

For questions, please contact the MSGA office at (406) 442-3420 or foundation@mtbeef.org . If students are interested in these scholarships but are not currently a member of MSGA, join today. Student memberships start at just $20 per year and can be found at http://www.mtbeef.org/membership/ .

-Montana Stockgrowers Foundation