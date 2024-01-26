Montana Stockgrowers Foundation Announces the Dr. Raymond Ansotegui Overeducated Cowboy Scholarship

Applications due February 29, 2024

HELENA, Mont. (January 26, 2024) – The Raymond Ansotegui Family, in partnership with the Montana Stockgrowers Foundation (MSF), is accepting applications for the Dr. Raymond Ansotegui Overeducated Cowboy Scholarships, a scholarship formed in memory of its namesake who passed away on March 2, 2023, after a seven-year battle with Alzheimer’s. Two $2,000 scholarships will be awarded in 2024.

Dr. Raymond “Ray” P. Ansotegui was the consummate ambassador to the cowboy way of life. He supported the future of ranching by balancing the best of tradition with the newest research. Ansotegui was always instilling confidence into youth who would become the next generation of cattlewomen and men. His initial one-time, one-year position at Montana State University stretched into thirty-two years where he won numerous teaching awards and led groundbreaking research for the university.

For Ansotegui, it was of the utmost importance that students not just learn “book facts,” but came away with directly applicable knowledge, skills, and a healthy dose of common sense. Having students get a ‘hands on’ taste of ranching was a top priority. His contributions to ranching in Montana and beyond are unquantifiable.

After his passing, the Ansotegui family established a memorial fund through MSF to honor Ray’s passion of combining education and the ranching lifestyle. Applicants must be seeking a profession in the field of animal husbandry, such as Animal Science, AgBusiness, Ag Education, Ag Technology, Ag Production, Farm & Ranch Management or Ranching Systems. If an applicant has another major or field of study, they must be able to explain why it would be beneficial to the field of animal husbandry.

Other requirements for the scholarship include demonstrating a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 and be a member of Montana Stockgrowers Association or have at least one parent/guardian who is a member.

Applicants must complete the online application form, include a copy of their current transcript, and write a 250-600 word essay on one of the following topics:

What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing the agriculture industry today?

When and what made you decide this was the industry for you?

Share a humorous or hurtful story that helped define who you are.

Applications are due February 29, 2024. Students can apply online at http://www.mtbeeffoundation.org .

For questions, please contact the MSGA office at (406) 442-3420 or foundation@mtbeef.org . If students are interested in these scholarships but are not currently a member of MSGA, join today. Student memberships start at just $20 per year and can be found at http://www.mtbeef.org/membership/ .

