Montana Stockgrowers Foundation awards $10,000 in scholarships

Each year, the Montana Stockgrowers Foundation (MSF) awards scholarships to college students who are seeking a career beneficial to ranching. This year, a total of $10,000 was awarded to three deserving students.

To be eligible for the scholarships, applicants must be currently enrolled in college and have completed at least one semester in college, be a member, or have at least one parent/guardian who is a member, of the Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA), demonstrate a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 and attend an interview with a panel of MSF Trustees.

Congratulations to the 2024 Education Heritage Scholarship recipients:

Laynie Sattoriva was awarded a $5,000 scholarship. Laynie grew up on her family’s farm and ranch in Hingham, MT. She is a sophomore at the University of Montana Western majoring in Biology with a minor in Pre-Veterinary Science. Once graduated, she’s determined to get a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine.

Ella Waterhouse was awarded a $2,500 scholarship. Ella is originally from Korbel, CA where she grew up raising and showing a wide variety of livestock. She is graduating from Montana State University in December 2024, with a major in Agricultural Communications and minors in Agricultural Business and Economics. Upon graduation, Ella plans to help bridge the gap between consumers and producers through work on public policy and help promote agricultural operations through funding for rural communities.

Colter Petre was awarded a $2,500 scholarship. Colter is from Helena, MT and will be a sophomore at Montana State University in the Fall of 2024, majoring in Animal Science. Colter grew up on his family’s ranch in the Helena Valley, his passion is agriculture and in particular cattle genetics. He is building his own commercial Black Angus cattle herd and is instrumental in the selection and continuation of the AI program for heifer development at the ranch. Colter will pursue a career in cattle genetics or veterinary medicine upon graduation.

–Montana Stockgrowers Foundation