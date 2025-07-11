Montana Stockgrowers Foundation Awards Grants Supporting Education and Leadership Programs

HELENA, Mont. (July 11, 2025) – The Montana Stockgrowers Foundation (MSF) is proud to announce the award of $13,350 in grant funding to support a variety of agricultural education and promotion programs across Montana. Grants were awarded to the Broadwater Conservation District, the Winnett ACES, participants of NCBA’s Young Cattlemen’s Conference, and Junior Red Angus (JRA) Association Round Up.

The Broadwater Conservation District received a grant of $1,500 to support a ranch transition workshop “Finding Fairness in Farm Transition”. The free one-day workshop for farm and ranching families to attend featured farm family transition expert, Elaine Froese, who detailed major stumbling blocks and solutions when succession planning.

The Winnett ACES was awarded $4,600 from MSF for the Montana Ranch Boot Camp held in Winnett, Mont. The camp provided students with an immersive, hands-on learning experience to equip them with basic ranch and rural skills as they enter more advanced training as ranch interns and apprentices.

Three Montana participants of NCBA’s Young Cattlemen’s Conference (YCC) were awarded scholarships to assist with event registration and travel that totaled $6,250 in grants. YCC provides young leaders with a comprehensive understanding of all aspects of the industry, from cattle and beef production to the consumer, including exposure to the national grassroots process. Participants also had the opportunity to visit the offices of Montana’s congressional delegation to discuss issues of critical importance to America’s cattle and beef producers and advocate for their industry during a day spent on Capitol Hill.

Junior Red Angus Round-Up received $1,000 for their program which provides a dynamic schedule filled with educational tours and hands-on learning experiences that highlight the rich diversity of agriculture. This unique experience allows JRA members to explore different regions of the country while gaining valuable insight into the beef industry and agricultural practices they may not have encountered before. The 2025 event will take place in Montana. From Billings to Bozeman, members will connect with local producers, explore Montana ag operations up close, and discover the impact this region has on the agriculture industry. It’s also a great opportunity to meet Red Angus members and breeders from across the country and enjoy the adventure of traveling with peers who share a passion for ag.

​​MSF grants funds quarterly to organizations, programs, and events throughout Montana that are strengthening the future of Montana’s cattle industry, helping Montana ranchers, and building bridges between the agriculture industry and our communities.

Grant applications are now being accepted. To learn more about MSF’s grant funding, visit www.mtbeeffoundation.org.

–Montana Stockgrowers Association