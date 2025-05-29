Montana Stockgrowers Foundation Invites Golfers to Sign Up for 15th Annual TBone Classic Golf Tournament

HELENA, Mont. (May 26, 2025) – ​​ The Montana Stockgrowers Foundation (MSF) is excited to launch registration for its 15th Annual TBone Classic Gala Dinner and Golf Tournament. The event is set to take place at the Briarwood Golf Course in Billings, Mont., August 13 – 14, 2025. The TBone Classic Gala Dinner and Golf Tournament provides an opportunity to foster new partnerships between Montana’s ranching community and other businesses/industries essential to Montana’s economy.

“The TBone Classic is always an exciting event where Montana ranchers come together for some friendly-competition and have the opportunity to network with business owners from across the state,” said Shayne Vandivort, MSF trustee and TBone Committee Member. “From steaks to swings, there’s guaranteed good conversation and a good time. We are grateful for the continued support and looking forward to another outstanding event.”

Registration for individuals is $187.50 each or $750 for a team; registration includes green fees, cart, and all meals. Individual Gala Dinner tickets are available for $50. Teams can register online at http://www.mtbeeffoundation.org or by emailing foundation@mtbeef.org . A full schedule of events, hotel accommodations, and all other TBone Classic information can be found on the website .

–Montana Stockgrowers Association