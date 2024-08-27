Montana Stockgrowers Foundation is Now Accepting Donations for the Remington Fire in Southeastern Montana

HELENA, Mont. (August 27, 2024) – The Montana Stockgrowers Foundation (MSF) is now accepting donations for its Wildfire Relief Fund which benefits Montana livestock producers affected by fires. Currently donations are focused on the Remington Fire in southeastern Montana, which as of Tuesday morning has grown to over 196,000 acres.

In addition to financial support, which is the most immediate need, the Wildfire Relief Fund page also offers a form that can be filled out for in-kind donations like hay, feed, pasture, fencing supplies, etc. In-kind donation submissions will be forwarded to local coordinators to facilitate deliveries. Tuesday morning, Montana Stockgrowers staff attended a local coordination meeting in Forsyth to learn more about needs and will be working closely with local coordinator to distribute funds and supplies.

“The Remington Fire has had devastating effects on ranchers in the region that will be felt for many years.” MSF Chair Ty McDonald shared. “The Montana Stockgrowers Foundation is here to support our friends and fellow ranchers in southeastern Montana as they rebuild and recover after this natural disaster.”

Local emergency coordinators are needing livestock producers who have experienced loss to submit reports. Ranchers in Rosebud County can compile a list of losses and send them to kraymond@rosebudcountymt.com . Producers in Big Horn and Powder River counties will have contacts established shortly. Check back at the MSF website for those contact updates.

The Montana Stockgrowers Foundation ensures the future of Montana’s cattle industry through education, leadership, and conservation. Those wishing to donate to the fund can visit http://www.mtbeeffoundation.org or can contact Heidi Kool at the MSF office at (406) 442-3420 to make a donation over the phone or ask questions.

–Montana Stockgrowers Foundation