Montana Stockgrowers Foundation offers $1,000 scholarship

The Montana Stockgrowers Foundation is offering an Educational Heritage Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. This annual scholarship is awarded to a MSGA student member.

To be eligible, students must be currently enrolled in college and have completed at least one semester in college, be a member of Montana Stockgrowers Association, or have at least one parent who is a member, and demonstrate a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0.

Applicants must complete the application form, include a copy of their current transcript, write a 500-word essay discussing their educational pursuits and what they hope to do with their education, and include two letters of recommendation.

Applications are due April 1, 2019. Students can apply online at http://bit.ly/2019EHS

For more information on these scholarships and to apply online, visit the MSGA website at http://www.mtbeef.org. For questions, please email Kori Anderson at kori@mtbeef.org. If you are interested in these scholarships but are not currently a member of MSGA, join today. Student memberships start at just $20.

–Montana Stockgrowers Association