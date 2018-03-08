MT Stockgrowers Foundation has a scholarship offer

The Montana Stockgrowers Foundation is offering an Educational Heritage Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.

"Thanks to the vision and hard work of Stockgrower members in Southeastern Montana, the Montana Stockgrowers Foundation is once again able to offer our Educational Heritage Scholarship," noted Foundation Chairman, John Grande. "Every year we are impressed by the quality of the college students who apply for this scholarship and we again look forward to selecting and meeting a new winner."

To be eligible for the Educational Heritage Scholarship, students must currently be enrolled in college and have completed at least one semester of coursework, be a member of Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA), and demonstrate a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0.

Applicants must complete the application form, include a copy of their current transcript, write a 500-word essay discussing their educational pursuits, and include two letters of recommendation.

“Thanks to the vision and hard work of Stockgrower members in Southeastern Montana, the Montana Stockgrowers Foundation is once again able to offer our Educational Heritage Scholarship. Every year we are impressed by the quality of the college students who apply for this scholarship and we again look forward to selecting and meeting a new winner.”John Grande, Montana Stockgrowers Foundation chairman Recommended Stories For You

Applications must be submitted no later than April 1, 2018

For more information on the scholarship and to apply online, visit the MSGA website at mtbeef.org. For questions, please email Kori Anderson at kori@mtbeef.org.

–Montana Stockgrowers Association