Montana Stockgrowers: ‘Greater Yellowstone Bison are not threatened or endangered’

HELENA, Mont. (June 10, 2022) – The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) provided the following statement regarding the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s announcement to conduct a status review of the potential Distinct Population Segment for Yellowstone bison.

“The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) bison are not a threatened or endangered species,” stated Jim Steinbeisser, MSGA President. “A petition to list has been tried multiple times and science-based evidence was not there to support a listing. In fact in recent years, the Yellowstone bison herd has substantially grown in population, is expanding into new grazing areas within Yellowstone National Park, and has exceeded all previously agreed upon population objectives.

Just like we have seen with the continued listing of grizzly bears, a decision to list a species whose population is not threatened eliminates all management tools for the state of Montana and for the producers who raise livestock in the GYE. Management actions like culling, hunting, hazing, and quarantine which are utilized under the Interagency Bison Management Plan are necessary tools. Brucellosis remains a significant threat to the cattle industry with a high rate of infection to other species. It is critical that we continue to have the ability to manage Yellowstone bison and protect the nearly $1.5 billion industry cattle provide to our economy.”

