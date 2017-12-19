Montana Stockgrowers honor Ranch Woman of the Year

The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) recently recognized Connie Townsend of White Sulphur Springs, Mont. as "Ranching Woman of the Year". The announcement was made Wednesday, December 13 during the 133rd MSGA Annual Convention and Trade Show in Billings.

Connie (Niebel) Townsend grew up on the family farm and ranch in Four Corners. After attending school in Bozeman, she graduated from Montana State University with a degree in Home Economics.

She married Herb Townsend in 1954 and they made their home in White Sulphur Springs, where Herb was the County Extension Agent. There they raised three children: Tod, Trent, and Teri on the family ranch. She now enjoys the title of grandmother and great-grandmother.

Connie worked for the Beef Checkoff for eleven years; she was part of the Nutrition Coalition where she was instrumental in the introduction of serving breakfast in public schools through the state. She served as Chairwoman of the Agriculture in Montana Schools Foundation which today give Montana students a greater awareness of the contribution of agriculture to their lives and their community.

Connie remains active in Townsend Ranch and within the community. She is a member of the Hobby Club, helps at the Food Bank and is very active in her local church. Congratulations to Connie Townsend, an advocate of agriculture, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, and friend!

The Ranching Woman of the Year award is an annual honor presented during MSGA's Annual Convention and Trade Show. Contact the MSGA office at (406) 442-3420 to find out how you can nominate someone for next year's recognition. To learn about previous honorees, visit mtbeef.org/ranching-woman.

Recommended Stories For You

–Montana Stockgrowers Association