Montana Stockgrowers meeting will feature tours, music, industry outlooks

HELENA, Mont. (April 18, 2025) – ​​ The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) has opened registration for its 141st MidYear Meeting. The event is slated for May 28 – 30, 2025, in Butte, at the Copper King Convention Center. This year’s program includes presentations from industry experts, engaging local area tours, and socializing opportunities with live music and dancing.

The MidYear Meeting is one of two meetings held by MSGA to set policy that guides the Association throughout the year. While the main focus of the meeting is for the setting of interim policy, the meeting is also used as a networking opportunity for MSGA members and Montana’s livestock industry.

As part of MSGA’s exclusive member benefit, the MSGA Ranch Weather Radar presented by Silveus Insurance, Brian Bledsoe, will present weather modeling and forecasting for the upcoming summer season and beyond. Matthew McQuagge, of CattleFax, will share with attendees an outlook for cattle markets and how livestock producers can utilize these forecasts in their operations.

Kim Brackett, Vice President of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), will share federal policy updates and what livestock producers can expect to see coming out of Washington D.C. in the coming months. Chris Fisk will give an historical presentation about Butte during the Coffee Talk session and Sreekala Bajwa, Dean of the College of Agriculture at Montana State University (MSU), will give an update on the college’s research and educational pursuits.

The Montana Stockgrowers Foundation (MSF) will host their annual fundraiser, the Sunset Banquet, on Thursday, May 29. The Sunset Banquet brings together livestock industry professionals and the local community for a night of entertainment and fundraising to support MSF’s mission of investing in Montana’s ranching communities through education, leadership, and conservation. Kyle Shobe and the Walk ‘Em Boys will kick off the Sunset After Party with live music and dancing.

Sunset Banquet tickets are available to the public and can be purchased with a MidYear Meeting registration or separately through the online registration platform.

MSGA will also provide attendees the opportunity to explore Butte through local area tours. Attendees can choose from tour options such as the World Museum of Mining Underground Orphan Girl Mine tour, the Old Butte Historical Adventures’ Underground City tour, and the Headframe Spirits Distillery tour.

–Montana Stockgrowers Association