Montana Stockgrowers member Justin Iverson travels to Japan to promote beef with US Meat Export Federation

HELENA, Mont. (September 09, 2024) – Justin Iverson, Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) member and MSGA representative on the Montana Beef Council arrived in Tokyo, Japan, today, joining the U.S. Meat Export Federation on its trade mission. Iverson is one of 21 representatives from the food and agriculture sectors and the only representative from Montana on the trip.

While in Japan, Iverson will be working to establish business relationships and explore opportunities for U.S. beef exports to the region. The mission itinerary includes meetings with restaurants, a culinary school, a processing plant, Wagyu farm, and meat market.

Iverson and his family own and operate a commercial cow-calf operation in the Blackfoot River watershed of Western Montana. Primarily running Red Angus mother cows, they cross breed with Gelbvieh and Simmental bulls to produce calves that are born in March and April, wean in November, and ship to Nebraska for finishing. In his spare time Justin represents the Montana Stockgrowers Association as a Director of the Montana Beef Council, he is a Director on the Federation of State Beef Councils, and he is the Assistant Chief of the local volunteer fire department.

Iverson will be providing updates from Japan through MSGA’s social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

To learn more about the Montana Stockgrowers Association visit http://www.mtbeef.org .

–MSGA