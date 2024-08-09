Montana Stockgrowers reminds producers of Drought Hub resource

HELENA, Mont. (July 31, 2024) – The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) reminds producers of its online resource, the Drought Hub, which can be found at http://www.mtbeef.org .

“As the high temperatures persist and the moisture continues to slow, we are committed to keeping our members up-to-date on resources that are available to them,” shared MSGA Executive Vice President Raylee Honeycutt. “The Drought Hub includes resources to make it as seamless as possible for producers to find information. I would also encourage producers to utilize the drought report tool and provide condition and drought reports to the National Drought Mitigation Center and the state Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee. In the past, our members have been able to use this tool to submit information and affect their local area’s disaster designation because of that real-time information they provide.”

Currently, livestock producers in multiple Montana counties, including Flathead, Deer Lodge, Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Missoula, Powell, and Ravalli, are currently eligible to apply for the Farm Service Agency disaster programs. Information about those programs as well as other resources can be found on the website.

–MSGA