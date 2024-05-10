Montana Supreme Court calls state part owner in farmer’s water right

The Montana Supreme Court ruled April 30, 2024, to support the state Department of Natural Resource’s claim to some of the Schutter family’s water right.

The state supreme court ruled that the state owns part of the water right that potato farmer John Schutter of Gallatin County claimed in 1960 to irrigate three sections of private land and one section of state land.

The water comes from a well on private land, and the supreme court did clarify in its ruling that the state has no claim to the well and pipeline and other “tools” used to deliver the water.

The Montana Farmers Union, along with Senior Ag Water Rights Alliance and the Rocky Mountain Stockgrowers Association sent a letter to the Montana Land board urging for a deal to be made just prior to the supreme court decision.

Montana Farmers Union president Walter Schweitzer told TSLN that his group believes the Montana Department of Natural Resources, when claiming a portion of the water right, acted with the support of the Montana Land Board, and he believes that inappropriate.

The Montana Land board consists of the following five people:

· Chair: Governor Greg Gianforte.

· Vice-Chair: State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen.

· Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

· Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen.

· State Auditor Troy Downing

“In this case, the bureacrats (Montana Department of Natural Resources) went so far as to take the case to the Supreme Court without the authority or approval of the land board,” said Schweitzer.

His organization isn’t opposed to the Supreme Court’s ruling – “It could be worse,” he said. But they don’t believe the state bureaucracy should have taken the authority to claim the water right without support from the state land board.

Schweitzer and others point out that the state land is only as valuable as its ability to produce, and without the Schutters’ capability to irrigate potatoes, the land would be less valuable, and therefore generate less income for the state.

The Montana Farm Bureau Executive Director Scott Kulbeck said that his group believes the state probably followed the correct protocol to claim the water right, but doesn’t support the case’s outcome.

“We’re disappointed in the outcome. We’d have preferred that the state would not encumber those rights at all,” said Kulbeck.

“We’re asking water right users in Montana to check their water rights,” he said. “If there is anyone else claiming a portion of the right, that needs to come to light. We’d love to know about it. We’re working with the DNRC and governor’s office to solve this issue.”

Kulbeck explained that in 2019, the state of Montana had adjoined its name to 141 water rights that were developed on private land but used on state land. Montana Farm Bureau helped get House Bill 286 passed, which clarified that a water right owner could utilize water from a well or developed spring on private land for beneficial use on state trust land for the duration of a state land lease, according to representative Alan Redfield’s recent op ed.

In his Op Ed, Redfield explains: “The Schutter vs. Montana Board of Land Commissioners case, decided by the Montana Supreme Court, was not related to HB 286. It concerned a water right developed by the Schutter family on private land in 1960, which they utilized for irrigation on both private and state land. Trust Lands objected to the Schutter claim during the statewide water adjudication, leading to litigation. This case did not involve one of the 141 water rights affected by HB 286.”

Both the Montana Farm Bureau and Montana Farmers Union were pleased that the supreme court determined that the state could not claim ownership to the well, pipeline or other pieces of equipment used to transport the water.