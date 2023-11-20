Montanan Anna Sponheim to sing National Anthem at NCBA CattleCon24

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Nov. 20, 2023) – The winner of the 11th annual NCBA National Anthem Contest, sponsored by Norbrook®, is Anna Sponheim of Winifred, Montana. Sponheim will sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” at CattleCon24 in Orlando, Florida, during the Opening General Session.



“I’m elated and grateful to win this contest,” said Sponheim. “I may have been chosen, but this is a win for Montana and everyone who supported me. I hope I can do them proud.”



Alongside the Upper Missouri River Breaks in Montana, Sponheim grew up helping her family grow wheat, barley, hay, and peas, and raising Black Angus cows. While her two brothers fell in love with farming, Sponheim and her sister gravitated toward the animals, instilling a passion to learn more through organizations like FFA. After graduating from Montana State University with degrees in agriculture communications and writing, Sponheim joined the staff of the Montana Beef Council.



“I count it a good day when I can talk to people about the beef industry, the nutrients beef provides and the positive impact producers have on the environment,” Sponheim said.



As the winner of the contest, Sponheim will receive roundtrip airfare to Orlando, hotel room for three nights, convention registration, plus a pair of boots, jeans and a shirt from Roper or Stetson. Online voting by the public determined the winner.



CattleCon is the oldest and largest convention for the cattle industry. The 2024 convention is Jan. 31-Feb. 2, and features education, entertainment and meetings of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Cattlemen’s Beef Board, CattleFax, National Cattlemen’s Foundation and American National CattleWomen. For more information and to register and reserve housing, visit convention.ncba.org .