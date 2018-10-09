Montana’s Tibbetts takes home cash from Pink Buckle

Update on last week's story about Montana barrel horse trainer June Tibbetts:

June Tibbetts and Laced With Talent (Prime Talent x Just Suede by Feature Mr Jess) took a second place finish in the 1st Go of the Pink Buckle Amateur Futurity ($2,125 to owner, $250 to stallion, $125 breeder) and 12th place in the Open Futurity ($2,922 to owner, $344 to stallion, $172 breeder) running a 17.300. In the second go they placed 5th in the Amateur ($744/$88/$44); were 2nd in the Amateur Average ($4,250/$500/$250) and 15th in the Open Futurity Average ($4,208/$495/$248)