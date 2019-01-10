Moran, Durbin introduce resolution honoring Farm Bureau 100 years

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., today introduced a resolution recognizing the 100th anniversary of the founding of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Farm Bureau's annual convention begins this weekend in New Orleans.

"For a century, American Farm Bureau has advocated and fought for agriculture and rural America," said Moran. "This resolution honors AFBF and the countless contributions they and their over 6 million member families in all 50 states have had on our nation's producers."

"Across the country, generations of Farm Bureau members contribute to production agriculture, give back to their communities and lead local organizations. I'm grateful to have Farm Bureau as a close partner in my efforts to strengthen rural economies, open markets for agricultural goods, advance rural 5G and digital infrastructure and inspire the next generation of ag leaders in Kansas and across the country."

"For 100 years, the American Farm Bureau Federation has been a powerful voice for farmers and ranchers across America. Its steadfast commitment to supporting farm families is clear whenever I speak with AFBF representatives," said Durbin.

"I'm pleased to join my colleagues to honor the Farm Bureau during its centennial year, and I'll remain committed to pushing for Illinois agricultural priorities that strengthen the economy and rural communities across the state."

Recommended Stories For You

The legislation is cosponsored by a bipartisan coalition of 48 senators.

–The Hagstrom Report