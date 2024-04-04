More than 7,000 Students to Gather in Lincoln for 96th Nebraska State FFA Convention

The Nebraska FFA Association is a school-based youth leadership development organization. ffa2023-487

Nebraska state FFA officer team. Nebraska-State-FFA-Officer-Team

Lincoln, Neb. – Lincoln will trade its usual red and become a “sea of blue” over the next week for the 96th Nebraska State FFA Convention, where this year’s theme is “Unwritten.” More than 7,000 students from across Nebraska will attend the convention, which runs from April 3-5. FFA members from across the state have spent the last year preparing for competitions and qualifying for the state convention at district contests.

Thomas Perrin of Ogallala has served as the 2023-2024 State FFA President and is a freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He has spent the year representing the state and promoting agriculture around the world, including a trip to Australia for agricultural focused leadership training. Perrin says that the state convention is about more than competing for students.

“A big part of FFA is also about the relationships and connections students, advisors, community members, and business leaders make with each other,” said Perrin. “This past year has shown me the true possibilities for students to meet future employers and for community and business leaders to be involved in teaching and shaping these young students into high-quality individuals.”

The state convention includes Career Development Events like Livestock Judging and Floriculture held at UNL’s East Campus, and Leadership Development Events such as Parliamentary Procedure and Creed Speaking that are held in Downtown Lincoln. Top-placing individuals and teams will get the chance to compete at the National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis in October.

A large part of the convention are the seven general sessions held at Pinnacle Bank Arena, kicking off on Wednesday night with keynote speaker Rob Jones, a retired Marine and paralympic medalist. New this year is a question and answer session with Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook to be held on Friday morning. The State FFA Officer Team chairs the sessions and will give their retiring addresses, something Perrin is looking forward to.

“I am most looking forward to seeing students for the final time and getting to share not only my final message with them but to also cheer them on as they compete in their respective competitions,” said Perrin. “The students are a big reason why I have loved this position so much.”

The Nebraska FFA Foundation hosts a Career and Business Expo also at PBA for students to explore during the convention, as well as various leadership and agriculture education workshops. A comprehensive schedule of the State FFA Convention can be found at nebraskaffastate2024.sched.com. -Nebraska FFA