MORE THAN A STAGEHAND AT THE NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

If Brent Sutton does his job right, you’ll never notice him at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

And that’s the way he likes it.

The Onida, S.D. man is assistant chute boss on the biggest stage in pro rodeo: the PRCA world championships, where over $13.5 million is awarded to contestants and world champions are determined.

It’s ten nights in Las Vegas. For fans, it’s rodeo, shopping, shows and gambling. For Sutton, it’s long hours and intense moments.

The 38-year-old began working the Wrangler NFR in 2012, picking up flanks in the arena after the bareback and saddle bronc rides.

A year later, he was promoted to assistant chute boss.

As assistant chute boss, under chute boss Tom Neuens, Sutton works with Neuens on the bucking chute end of the arena, keeping the flow of production going.

After each night’s performance, he and Neuens get the “draw:” the list of horses and bulls for the next night’s rodeo. They prepare the load order, the order in which the horses or bulls will be loaded into the chutes, and they prepare the buck order, the order in which the animals will be bucked.

At the Wrangler NFR, cowboys buck in the order of where they are in the world standings: from fifteenth place to first. Occasionally, the first ten aren’t in order, but the final five – those from fifth to first place, always compete in order.

Chutes swing two ways: either to the right (called a right-hand delivery), or to the left (called a left-hand delivery.) (Picture the cowboy aboard the animal; if his right arm is nearest the gate, it’s a right-hand delivery, and vice versa.) Of the chutes at the Thomas and Mack Arena in Las Vegas, three are on the right and four are on the left.

Most animals buck better coming out of one side, versus the other, and stock contractors have preferences for if they want their animals to buck out of a right hand or left hand delivery.

That makes it a Tetris-like game for Sutton and Neuens, as they determine load order and buck order each night, making sure animals are in the correct delivery, and that cowboys compete in the order of their standings. They are often at the arena till midnight, preparing lists.

Once the orders are determined, the two men do a rehearsal, to make sure they haven’t overlooked any glitches.

Then Sutton gives a copy to everyone who needs the lists: announcers, judges, media people, and scoreboard people, and he posts them in the contestants’ locker rooms and the stock contractors’ room.

On each day of rodeo, he is back to the arena by noon, prepping for the performance. He attends the production meeting at 2:30 pm, then it’s time to check and double check everything and be ready for the night’s rodeo.

During the rodeo, horses and bulls are loaded in the lead-ups, the portable alleys built to lead into the chutes. Only seven horses or bulls can be loaded into the chutes at a time, so the other eight animals are in the lead-ups. As soon as one animal leaves a chute with a cowboy aboard, the next animal is loaded into a chute.

Once all fifteen horses or bulls are loaded, there’s no room or time to make changes.

“They’re stacked in the back, in the order they compete,” Sutton said. “Once they are loaded, you can’t change the order.”

The rodeo is fast-paced; it has to go off without a hitch in the two hours allotted for it on TV. Each event is tracked for time, to see how long it lasts.

Sutton said it is expected that the bareback riding and bull riding will each take about 16 minutes. Too much longer than that, “and everyone wants to know what took so long.” About 20 minutes is designated for the saddle bronc riding.

Because of the fast pace, there are rules for when the cowboy has to be ready to ride. For the bareback riders, their hand must be in the rigging before the previous horse leaves the arena. For the saddle bronc riders, they must be getting into the saddle before the prior horse leaves the arena, and for the bull riders, their hand must be in the rope when the previous bull leaves the arena. Fines are levied if cowboys aren’t ready when it’s time for them to compete.

Sutton and Neuens are part of the meetings in contestants’ locker rooms, to remind cowboys of the rules, especially the first-timers. “We tell them and remind them, every chance we get.”

With some of the rookies, Sutton will find someone who can help them prepare for their ride or pull their bull rope. There are a limited number of people who are allowed behind the chutes, and sometimes contestants can’t find someone to help them. “If it’s guys we know will be flustered, we might grab somebody who will be there every night, to help. And they appreciate having someone there to help them. Everybody else is so busy, because it’s so fast paced, that they don’t have time to help, either.”

He notes that competition at the NFR becomes routine for some of the cowboys.

“Most of the guys tend to get into that rhythm by the end of the rodeo. For those who are doing good, you usually don’t have to tell them (to be prepared). For the ones who haven’t won a dime yet, you have to talk to them and encourage them.”

There’s been a time or two when animals were out of order and cowboys didn’t buck in their standings order. Sutton would rather not talk about those instances. But they’re rare.

It’s an intense two hours, and he handles the pressure.

“My boss (Neuens) wants it to be perfect, and I do too, and the stress can get to you,” he said. “He’s told me before, sometimes he wishes I would get a little more worked up, but he’s glad I’m there, because I keep it level-headed.”

He doesn’t get to see much of the rodeo. “I get to watch the first two or three jumps of each ride, and then I turn my back and go to the next one. I don’t watch the rodeo till I get home.”

But he loves being part of it, being part of the bigger picture.

“When it’s all said and done, knowing that you got it done, even though things came up or there were things you couldn’t control, it’s knowing you ran the production smoothly, and knowing that guys had a fair shot” at competition.

Nothing compares to the Wrangler NFR, he said.

“The cowboys say there’s nothing like those yellow chutes, and there really isn’t. It’s a different atmosphere, a different vibration. It doesn’t compare to anything else on the planet. You might have a favorite rodeo, but there is not another rodeo that has the energy or the prestige of the Finals. It’s very cool to be a part of what makes it what it is.”

Sutton is married to Roz; they have a son, Sid, who is two years old. They are expecting a baby girl in April.

Brent and Roz Sutton with their son Sid, in front of the yellow chutes of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. image-17

Sutton (on the left) with Steve Burleson, part of the crew behind the chutes, and Tom Neuens. image-18

Sutton’s role as assistant chute boss is to make sure production runs smoothly during the bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding. image-20

