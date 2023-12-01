More time for the farm bill: With the extension of agriculture’s legislation, there is an opportunity to improve policy

Courtesy photoChappell Feedlot uses ultrasound to determine how many days on feed an animal needs before harvest. This efficiency reduces feed cost and produces carcasses that fit the market.



On November 15th, the Senate voted to pass a House bill for a continuing resolution, which included an extension of the 2018 Farm Bill.

The bill extends the farm bill through September 2024.

Cory Hart, who operates a farm/ranch near Chaseley, North Dakota, area, with his sons Kyle and Kurt, said he hopes this extension will give the ag industry time to work on farm bill issues, including funding to update and enforce the Packers and Stockyards Act.

In the summer of 2023, Hart traveled to Washington, DC to meet with members of the Senate Ag Committee and USDA officials to help them understand how packers’ use of captive supplies of their own cattle allows them the ability to keep the market in check when they choose. Hart believes the packers can depress the market at times, even when industry signals would indicate a higher market. He lobbied for enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act (and MCOOL, the OFF Act and updates to the Cattle Contracts Library) to protect independent feeders and producers from packer price manipulation.

R-CALF USA president Brett Kenzy also hopes to see cattle market fixes in the upcoming Farm Bill. “People say the system is broken. The system isn’t broken, it’s rigged. When something is broken, that means there was an accident. What has happened has been methodical and purposeful – transferring wealth from the producer to the multinational corporations,” said Kenzy.

“Producers have got to engage. The only way we will see positive change is for ranchers to get involved. We’re the ones who are doing the work. We have a say. We have to take that stand for what works for us, otherwise we’re going to be managed. We’re trying to make a living and raise families, and the byproduct of our success is feeding a hungry nation. It’s never going to be easy, but it’s possible,” he said.

Kenzy believes updates to the Packers and Stockyards Act, along with other issues such as country of origin labeling and checkoff reform are needed in the farm bill.

“The market needs to be functional. If the market doesn’t allocate the money for producers, then it’s people doing it. I trust a truly competitive market more than I trust government or industry to allocate those funds,” he said.

Andy Green, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Senior Advisor for Fair and Competitive Markets said he and his team are working to better the Packers and Stockyards Act, which recent actions to provide transparency to poultry growing contracts and another rule in the works to help prevent discrimination against any livestock producers.

Additionally, his office helped create the pilot Cattle Contract Library in effect since Jan of this year.

Now, they are focused on a follow up to the poultry rule and another rule that would “more squarely tackle the question about unfair practices and harm to competition,” he said.

He hopes those rules can be proposed and open for comment in the months to come.

Green said that his staff was cut by 40 percent between 2010 and 2020 due to budget freezes.

“We’ve got a big agenda and a small team. We have delivered a rule on transparency for poultry, and the cattle contracts library,” he said. “We appreciate the goodwill from folks on the outside, making sure we have the resources we need,” he said.

Hart, who regularly markets finished cattle to the large meatpackers, said he tends to sell his cattle through verbal contracts with the packers. He would like to see written contracts. Not only does he feel like this would protect him, in the case of a packer being unable or unwilling to pay for the cattle, but it would also provide more accurate information for the cattle contracts library, which is a pilot project aimed to provide information and prices for live cattle (finished cattle) marketings.

Hart also hopes that updates to the cattle contracts library could be included in the farm bill. As it is, it is not very useful, he said.

Because the cattle contracts library does not reveal any actual contracts, but rather is a compilation of data (x number of a certain type of cattle sold for x dollars in x region), it doesn’t really provide what the industry had hoped – insight into actual sale agreements. In a recent meeting with USDA, Hart was told that the packers only reported actual contracts for the first few months, and since then, they only report head number and prices. Hart says “this leaves a lot to the imagination.”

USCA president and St. Onge Livestock manager Justin Tupper agrees that the cattle contracts library isn’t very functional as is.

“The devil is in the details,” he said. “It is fairly useless as is.”

“The confidentiality rule is most protecting those who most need to be revealed. They continue to use that as their crutch,” he said.

Additionally, Tupper said because many cattle sale agreements use the “five state weighted average base price” as the foundation for their negotiations, the packers have learned to force that “base price” down with strategic purchases of cattle.

“So many times, a packer might go buy a set of heiferettes, knowing they will get reported in the five state weighted average. They make sure to buy those cattle in an area they know will get reported. That’s just craziness, they use that to leverage down the five state weighted average. Everyone talks about making money off the grid but if the base price was three to four dollars higher, we wouldn’t need the grid,” he said.

Tupper said USCA has even considered that the Livestock Mandatory Reporting (sometimes called mandatory price reporting) is now a hindrance to the cattle industry, rather than being the helpful tool it was intended.

Tupper, whose organization is gathered for its annual convention as of press time, said they are looking into possible CME reform. He believes the insurance companies selling Livestock Risk Protection insurance have used the CME to protect themselves, and this activity could have contributed to the market volatility of the past few weeks. “Market signals and factors that are in place continue to be in place and haven’t changed, yet we’ve seen a 20 percent selloff in the feeder cattle board,” he said.

Hart said the CME’s expanded limits are “criminal.” They allow outside interests to affect the market. “There is no fundamental reason for the big swings in the futures markets at certain times, which isn’t fair to the cow calf producer that’s trying to protect his bottom line,” he said. He believes producers will be more reluctant than ever to use futures as a hedging tool because of the disconnect between the cash market and the futures markets.

Hart is concerned that the Packers and Stockyards Act is not able to determine whether packers are owning cattle for more than 14 days, which is illegal.

He points out that many feeder cattle, particularly those sold through auction markets are often paid for with a wire transfer, which makes it difficult to track who is buying the cattle.

He fears that the pathway to vertical integration will become more and more evident in the future.

He said according to USDA figures, 85,000 feedlots have exited the feeding industry during the past 25 years, with 1,000 smaller farmer/feeder feedlots exiting just last year. Fewer feeders equates to fewer bidders for calves, points out Hart.