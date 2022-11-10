Morgan Erickson is 2023 Miss Rodeo South Dakota, Feistner named teen MRSD

The MRSD contest was held in Brookings, SD November 3-5, 2022 in conjunction with the Brookings PRCA Rodeo produced by Sutton Rodeo. Contestants competed in open interviews, horsemanship, speech, personality, and appearance as well as personal and horsemanship interviews. The contestants also did sponsor visits in Brookings and promoted the PRCA rodeo held on Friday and Saturday. Pageant results were announced prior to the start of the Saturday night rodeo performance. Bailey Feistner, Teen Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023, begins her one year reign immediately. Morgan Erickson, MRSD Lady-in-Waiting, will be crowned MRSD 2023 at her coronation in January 2023. Details are pending. Morgan will represent South Dakota, rodeo and agriculture across South Dakota as well as in many other states in the coming year.

Adrianne Schaunaman, MRSD 2022, is completing her preparations for the Miss Rodeo America Pageant which will be held in Las Vegas on November 27–December 4 at the South Point Hotel.

Miss Rodeo South Dakota Lady-in-Waiting and MRSD 2023: Morgan Erickson

Category results:

Photogenic: Cassity Goetz

Written Test: Morgan Erickson

Appearance: Morgan Erickson

Personality: Morgan Erickson

Speech: Morgan Erickson

Horsemanship: Morgan Erickson

1st Runner up: Jordan Jensen

Morgan Erickson is the 23-year-old daughter of Jon and Shelli Erickson of Atwater, Minnesota. She currently resides in Hot Springs, South Dakota where she is a substitute teacher and basketball coach at the Hot Springs school district. Morgan grew up on the back of a horse, showing in 4-H and FFA for many years. South Dakota has been her home since she moved there for college. She is a 2020 graduate of South Dakota State University, attaining Bachelor of Science degrees in Animal Science and Agriculture Science. While at SDSU, she was involved in Little International, a member of Sigma Alpha agriculture sorority, and a captain of the Division I Women’s Equestrian team. After graduating, she continued her education at Top Performance Equine Sports Massage Therapy School. She is now a certified Equine Sports Massage Therapist and is the proud owner of her own small business, At Your Best Equine Massage Therapy. Morgan is proud to be sponsored by Grove Bank.

Teen Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023: Bailey Feistner

Bailey Feistner

Bailey-Feistner

Category results:

Photogenic: Kyler Foreman

Written Test: Bailey Feistner

Appearance: Bailey Feistner

Personality: Bailey Feistner

Speech: Bailey Feistner

Horsemanship: Bailey Feistner

1st Runner up: Kyler Foreman

Bailey Feistner is the daughter of Brian and Jennifer Feistner. Bailey is a senior at Woonsocket High School where she is active in volleyball, FFA, 4-H, she is the student council president and her class president. Outside of school, Bailey enjoys competing in a variety of horse events, from barrels and poles to reining and jumping. Bailey is passionate about rodeo and has enjoyed representing some great rodeos across South Dakota as she has held titles for the Days of 76’, Black Hills Roundup, the Corn Palace Stampede, and the Foothills. For Bailey, becoming Teen Miss Rodeo South Dakota allows her to better understand and advocate for the sport of rodeo and agriculture. By pursuing this goal she hopes to be able to better support the sport of rodeo going into the future. Bailey’s long-term goal is to become a veterinarian focused on horse reproduction. Bailey sends a special thanks to her sponsors: Selland Trucking, Tailored 2 U, Scott’s Supply, Agtegra & Feistner Gravel and Excavation.