Morgan Janisch lives by 1 Thessalonians 5:11, “Therefore, encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.”

Her mission in lfe is to help people accomplish their goals and enjoy each day that they are given.

Morgan is the 22-year-old daughter of Julie and Paul Janisch from Lake City, South Dakota. She graduated from Black Hills State University with a degree in English Education in 2018. Since then, she has become a Motor Transport Operator for the SD Army National Guard and trained futurity barrel horses. Currently, Morgan teaches English online to students from other countries. Her future goals are to barrel race professionally and encourage others to dream big and have faith.